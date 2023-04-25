Mercy Hospital Paris named one of the best small hospitals in the US

The medical center, located in rural Paris, ranks third on the Chartis Center's Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals list for 2023.

PARIS, Ark. — Mercy Hospital Paris has been recognized as one of the best small hospitals in the country by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The recognition is part of the 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital list, where Mercy Paris is ranked third overall.

The award recognized the hospital for achieving higher quality, securing better health outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction and operating at a lower cost than its peers.

“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The award winners in each category are as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”

The 13-bed critical access hospital currently serves Logan County. It is equipped with a 24-hour emergency room and offers many services to the community including laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy and physical therapy. The hospital also provides access to specialists using secure video links that enable patients to be seen virtually.

“We are so grateful for our Paris providers and co-workers, who work together as a team to provide exceptional care for this community,” said Juli Stec, vice president of operations at Mercy. “Our patients – many of whom are friends, family and neighbors – get the very best, most compassionate care. This recognition is a wonderful acknowledgment of the work they do every single day.”

Now in its 13th year, the annual recognition program is based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance index. The index measures and monitors hospital performance using publicly available data across a variety of areas impacting patient care, hospital operations and finance.

