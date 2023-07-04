Police: Man killed in Springdale after apartment shooting

One witness says that Deunrae Simone Livingston, 32, was shot and killed while lying on a couch in a Springdale apartment.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) reports that on the morning of Friday, April 7, 2023, officers were called to an apartment on Powell Street, where a shooting had taken place.

According to police, the female caller stated that a stranger knocked on the door, and pushed into the home before shooting Deunrae Simone Livingston, 32, who was laying on the couch in the apartment. Livingston reportedly died, despite being transported to a local hospital.

Police say that the caller described the suspect as being a male roughly 50 years old between 5'11" and 6'0" wearing a beanie, a hoodie, a safety vest over the hoodie, and sweat pants.

The investigation is ongoing, but police ask that any information be provided to the Springdale Police Department at (479)295-6154.

