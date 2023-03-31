NWA's Mas Libritos bookstore aims to create an inclusive reading culture

As Women's history month comes to a close, two NWA Latina-owned businesses partnered together to amplify minority voices through books and community.

Mas Libritos launched online and on social media in September, but pop-up events started in January.

"For me, it's really important to have representation in the books that we're reading," Said Diana Dominguez, Owner of Mas Libritos bookstore

Dominguez says that growing up in an immigrant household, she saw an unmet need in the community and decided to curate a space.

"All of the books that I carry within the bookstore have either been authored, illustrated, or told the stories of our communities," Dominguez explained.

"Mas Libritos" doesn't have a brick-and-mortar store. Dominguez says there are a few reasons why:

"There are structural and systemic barriers that have prohibited me from getting a brick-and-mortar store. I think a lot of those have to do with capital, and not necessarily me not having the funds. Another reason why I’m holding off on the brick-and-mortar is that it’s really important for me to have the community buy-in. I want to be able to kind of grow that relationship with the community and get to the point where it’s community funded.”

As of now, she partners with another Latina-owned restaurant in Springdale called Bites and Bowls, which says it's important for women to support women.

"Especially as Latinas, we're a rising population and demographic that are opening businesses in the united states but there's still that lack of infrastructure, access to capital, mentorship, and networking," said Dominguez.

Dominguez was a regular at Bites and Bowls and created a bond with the owner Sandra Carrasco. The partnership started with a casual conversation about Diana's dreams and goals and that's when Carrasco offered to lend a hand.

Bites and Bowls host Mas Libritos pop-up events once a month and say that in their case, it's a win-win for her restaurant.

"The first pop-up was busy here so it translated to good sales for us, but more than that we have to think about what Mas Libritos will bring to the community right? so it's the books in my opinion," said Carrasco.

And most importantly, the books cater to audiences that aren't always represented.

"When we have a collection that calls the attention of the young Latinos, or even my own son when we see bilingual books, I'm looking forward to what it's going to create," Carrasco said.

"I always talk about reading for me as a space where I can dismantle, challenge, learn, and re-learn a lot of things about myself. I want the community to be able to experience that, but also how can they experience that if they don't have access to those books," said Dominguez.

If you'd like to read books by BIPOC authors, you can check out Mas Libritos Saturday, April 1st, at the northwest Arkansas book fest outside of Ozark Beer Company in Downtown Rogers from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The following Pop-up event is at Bites and Bowls on April 15 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m at 2323 S Old Missouri Road Suite E Springdale 72764.

You can also order the books online on their website.

