One year since destructive tornado touched down in Springdale

The tornado traveled 5.2 miles and was up to 350 yards wide.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In the early morning hours of March 30, 2022, a tornado with winds up to 145 mph touched down in Springdale, leaving seven people injured and multiple homes, businesses and an elementary school damaged.

The tornado was rated an EF-3, a rating given to tornadoes that can have deadly effects and cause severe property damage.

According to 5NEWS meteorologists, the tornado began at 4:04 a.m. just south of Johnson and ended at 4:12 a.m. near Emma Avenue by the Springdale Airport.

The tornado traveled 5.2 miles and was up to 350 yards wide.

George Elementary's gymnasium was completely destroyed, along with a home nearby. Several homes had their roofs blown off, vehicles flipped over, wooden electrical poles snapped, and several other instances of damage throughout the city.

A hangar on the east side of the Springdale Airport was destroyed, the NWS said, along with several other buildings nearby.

Debris from the tornado was carried into Benton County.

Northwest Medical Center in Springdale cared for four of the seven injured storm victims. The hospital had even lost power and ran a backup generator for about four hours.

5NEWS spoke with a father and son, David and James Stout, who were two of the victims in need of medical care after the tornado hit their home. "We didn’t have a warning at all until it hit,” James Stout said. “All we heard was like a freight train."

Within seconds, they say the sound was gone. In the distance, some of the family members heard David’s faint voice. David was in critical condition, receiving three broken ribs, a broken jaw and bruised lungs. James said a tree hit him in the head.

Over a month after the tornado hit, on April 15, 2022, then-Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the allocation of $100,000 in individual assistance to homeowners.

In August 2022, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse talked about how the cleanup continued nearly five months later.

"We don't have a specific deadline for an event like this," Sprouse said.

He says his main goal isn't about how the city looks but how the people are.

"I'm very proud to be from Springdale, for our residents and for the way they continue to persevere," said Sprouse. "This is not an easy time."

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device