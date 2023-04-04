Emergency management crews monitoring weather ahead of overnight storms

As storms move in, emergency management crews say they are prepared for the possible aftermath.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — As storms move in across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, emergency management crews say they are prepared for the possible aftermath.

"You may come across homes, vehicles, just damage piles of debris," said Deputy Director of Sebastian County Emergency Travis Cooper during a search and rescue training in Crawford County.

When the storms move in, first responders are ready to help.

For Kendall Beam with Sebastian County Emergency Management, he calls it a calling. “It's a job you want to work at. You want to do this job."

"Helping people is what I’ve done all my life," said Beam.

Beam has worked in emergency management for 20 years and has seen some of the worst of the worst. But tonight’s overnight threat has Beam a bit nervous about the outcome.

"This is one of those things you do worry about," he said.

Sebastian County crews are watching conditions from home. Beam says they are prepared to come in if things do go south. The same thing goes for Crawford and Benton counties.

"The struggle with severe weather is that it is more of a reaction, from a county standpoint than a preparation,” said Benton County Director of Communications Melody Kwok. “We prepare by making sure our crews are aware."

“They're getting ready to make sure the trucks are up and running make sure the ambulances are up and running and proper," Beam said.

As crews prepare, they ask you to do the same.

"With the storm coming in overnight, it does pose a risk that people might not wake up during the storm."

Kwok with Benton County says that was a major issue during last year's EF-3 tornado in Springdale. She encourages people to have multiple alerts.