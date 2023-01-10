Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens charged with drug, firearm possession

On Dec. 3, 2022, Stephens was arrested with drugs in his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Johnson County Sheriff James "Jimmy" Stephens has been charged with possession of drugs and firearms after he was arrested in December 2022.

Stephens was charged on Tuesday, Jan. 10, by Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Holmes. On Dec. 3, 2022, Stephens was arrested with drugs in his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The arrest affidavit said that the FBI had contacted state police after they had been watching Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 3, the FBI asked state police to pull over Stephens after they'd witnessed him leave a house in his patrol vehicle involved in their investigation.

When arrested, Stephens told troopers he was in Crawford County "visiting his confidential informants."

The affidavit says authorities found three oxycodone, two hydrocodones, a small amount of marijuana and approximately nine announces of marijuana butter were found in the patrol vehicle.

Stephens was charged with speeding, possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance.

On Dec. 20, members of the Johnson County Quorum Court voted in favor of requesting the sheriff take an official leave from his position. “It’s nothing but a piece of paper. It means absolutely nothing other than this is what we’re requesting him to do,” said Greg Donaldson, Johnson County Justice of the Peace.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device