Quorum court requesting Johnson Co. Sheriff Jimmy Stephens to step down after arrest

Quorum court members voted 7-4 in favor of a resolution asking Sheriff Jimmy Stephens to step down after his arrest on drug and gun charges earlier this month.

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Johnson County Quorum Court met Tuesday to discuss the future of Sheriff Jimmy Stephens after he was arrested on drug and gun charges earlier this month.

In a vote of 7-4, members voted in favor of a resolution requesting the sheriff take an official leave from his position. While the members are asking for Stephens to take an official leave, the quorum court has no jurisdiction to remove any elected official from office.

“That’s not the purpose of this court. That’s why we don’t have the authority to have him step down,” said quorum court member Jonathan Howard.

The arrest stemmed from the FBI looking into Stephens in reference to a corruption and illegal drug investigation. The FBI asked the Arkansas State Police to pull over Stephens after they witnessed him leave a home they believed to be involved in their investigation, which belonged to a couple.

After he was pulled over for speeding, the troopers asked if he had anything illegal in his patrol vehicle. According to the affidavit, Stephens admitted to having three oxycodone and a small amount of marijuana and marijuana butter in his trunk.

He told state troopers that he was in Crawford County "visiting his confidential informants."

Stephens was charged with speeding, three separate counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drugs and firearms.

He left jail on a $25,000 bond on Dec. 4.

According to Johnson County's PIO, Stephens is still Sheriff and Chief Deputy Jeremy Bennett has "always run the day-to-day operations."

“This is the most action that we can take,” said Greg Donaldson, quorum court member. “This is the action that we should take.”

The court is asking him to turn in all county-owned property including his vehicle, badge and gun, and is requesting he take an official leave, which would be with pay per Arkansas law.

“I think we have a duty to the county to try to take care of the county and the citizens as well as the employees of the sheriff’s office,” Donaldson said.

The request also asks Stephens to refrain from communications with any sheriff's office employees in reference to any law enforcement activities. The only exception to this would be those duties that he is legally required to do.

5NEWS has reached out to Stephens for comment have has not heard back at this time.