Former Lowell police officer sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking

Skylar Houston, a former Lowell police officer arrested for drug trafficking, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on one count of distributing meth.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Skylar Houston, a former Lowell police officer arrested for trafficking meth, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday, Aug. 18, in federal court, according to the Western District of Arkansas US Attorney's Office.

Over a year ago on July 23, 2021, Fayetteville police officers attempted to arrest Houston based on the drug trafficking charges when he refused to be taken into custody.

A standoff lasting hours ensued in a McDonald's parking lot with the Fayetteville Police Chief describing Houston as suicidal.

When he wouldn't leave his car, police used tear gas to force him out. Houston reportedly fled with a gun toward a furniture store, and police said he didn't drop his gun when demanded to by officers.

"We were yelling for him to drop the gun," Fayetteville Police Sgt. Murphy said at the time. "He still had the gun in his right hand."

Officers shot Houston, who initially fell, then got up and ran toward police without the gun in his hand. Police said officers used a taser to get him into custody.

According to court documents, a drug task force investigation found Houston to be a member of a trafficking organization in March of 2021. During a search warrant, police found over 7 pounds of meth, four pounds of marijuana, 1,485 Xanax pills, LSD, mushrooms and steroids.

Watch: 5NEWS coverage of Houston's arrest in July 2021:





