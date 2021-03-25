Former Fort Smith pastor murdered in his Oklahoma home

Dave Evans is a former pastor at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith. He was shot and killed in his home in Ada, Okla., this week.

ADA, Okla. — Former Fort Smith pastor Dave Evans was shot and killed at his home in Ada, Oklahoma, this week.

KWTV out of Oklahoma City is reporting that his wife was also in the home when the shooting occurred.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is still looking for a suspect in the case.

"At this point in time, there are a lot of questions that we are trying to work through," Public Information Officer for the OSBI Brook Arbeitman told KWTV.

Evans is a former pastor at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church Senior Pastor Will Harmon said he was saddened to hear the news about Evans.

"It was heart-wrenching and something we still can't really wrap our minds around that we've lost such a great man, great father and great pastor," Harmon told KWTV.