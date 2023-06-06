Cameron student athletes shot at from another vehicle while driving to practice

The students reportedly drove to their scheduled practice after the shooting, where their coach called emergency services.

CAMERON, Oklahoma — Five student-athletes on the baseball team in Cameron were shot on Tuesday evening while driving to a weightlifting session for their baseball team, according to the Cameron Public Schools superintendent.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m., in Poteau on the bypass away from school property, the district leader tells us.

The students drove directly to their scheduled practice after the shooting, where their coach called emergency services, along with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.

Superintendent John Long says one student was shot in the lower part of his leg and is in "good" condition with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

The student was transported to a hospital in Fort Smith.

The car is described as either a red Mustang or Mazda with a black wing on the rear.

Police believe they have located the car in Poteau, according to reports.

