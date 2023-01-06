High-speed police chase ends in fatal crash in LeFlore County

The 45-year-old man's name has not been released at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TALIHINA, Okla. — A high-speed police chase ended in a deadly crash in LeFlore County, in the early morning of Sunday, June 4, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says.

The person being chased was a 45-year-old man from Talihina, whose name is yet to be released. He was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra and was suspected to be "impaired", according to the report.

OHP says the chase started in Talihina, sped through Williams Avenue and "failed to stop at the stop sign on Williams Ave. and Highway 63".

The chase then sped through Highway 63 southbound, went through a barbwire fence and still drove "approximately 75 feet through heavy brush before striking a large tree," according to the report.

Police say the man was pinned for about four hours before Talihina Fire Department extricated him. LeFlore County EMS pronounced him dead at the scene "from injuries sustained in the collision".

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device