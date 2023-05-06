Oklahoma investigators search for suspect in Pocola murder

A $5,000 reward for information leading to the location and or arrest of Eastling has been issued.

POCOLA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tyriq Eastling, who is reportedly wanted in connection to the murder of a man in Pocola on February 21, 2023.

A warrant for murder has been issued, and the USMS is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location and or arrest of Eastling.

According to police, two other suspects, Tavin Chambers, and Rashawd Chambers, were apprehended and charged with murder in February.

Eastling reportedly had contacts throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas.

