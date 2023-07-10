x
Police make arrest in connection to body found last week in Fayetteville

After a week-long investigation following the incident, FPD arrested 32-year-old David Osorio.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has made an arrest in connection to a suspicious death that happened last week, according to a release

On Saturday, Sept. 30, FPD found the body of 49-year-old Willie McAway on N. Leverett Avenue with what they described as "suspicious injuries." 

FPD says after a week-long investigation following the incident, they arrested 32-year-old David Osorio. He is being charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. 

No further details were released regarding this incident. 

