Body found with 'suspicious injuries' in Fayetteville now ruled a homicide

49-year-old Willie McAway's body was found around noon on Sept. 30, according to police.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Willie McAway, 49, was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 30 according to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD).

McAway was found around 11:58 a.m. on North Leverett Avenue with what police described as "suspicious injuries." FPD is now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate. No further details were released.

