Fayetteville police search for suspect in stabbing at 7hills Homeless Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), officers responded to a stabbing at 7hills Homeless Shelter around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 that has left two people injured by a third party.

Police have not reported a suspect description, but the investigation is ongoing as police search.

Police say both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where one was treated and released, and one was admitted in critical condition.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

