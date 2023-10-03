Fayetteville man arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges pleads not guilty

The FBI and the DOJ are accusing Hughes of pushing against Capitol Police and signaling "C'mon! C'mon!" to rioters.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — According to court documents, Fayetteville man Nathan Earl Hughes has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, 34-year-Nathan Earl Hughes was arrested in August 2023 under two felony charges: civil disorder and impeding officers, along with three misdemeanors: disruptive conduct on restricted grounds, entering a restricted building, and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are accusing Hughes of pushing against the Capitol police line in the Lower West Terrace tunnel at the Capitol, signaling to rioters, "C'mon! C'mon!" while waving his hand in the direction of the tunnel. Hughes is seen, according to officials, charging toward the police line.

Authorities were able to identify Hughes by his clothing in photos and video taken on Jan. 6, 2021.

Officials say that Hughes "assisted the mob with forcefully removing police riot shields and passing them out of the tunnels ... back to the other rioters.”

