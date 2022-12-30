Arkansas State Police investigating man's death after West Fork traffic stop

A West Fork man died Thursday after he was reportedly tased by police following a traffic stop along US Highway 71.

WEST FORK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police announced an investigation into a West Fork man's death after he was tased by police following a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 29.

According to a state police press release, 49-year-old Michael Hanna died after he was "being taken into custody by a West Fork police officer."

The traffic stop happened at around 4:15 p.m. along US Highway 71 in West Fork, police say. "During the course of the traffic stop, a fight ensued and the officer deployed his taser on Hanna," ASP said.

Hanna's cause of death is still unknown and his body has reportedly been transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab.

West Fork Police Department requested ASP to open an investigation of the death. Once ASP finishes, it will pass along the case file to the Washington County prosecuting attorney.

The names of the officers involved and whether or not they are on administrative leave have not yet been released by West Fork police.

