Arkansas mayor declares civil emergency after surge in violent crime

Tomeka Butler, mayor of Eudora, declared a civil emergency alongside a mandatory curfew after multiple shootings in the small town.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EUDORA, Ark. — An Arkansas mayor has placed a curfew in their small town following a string of violent crimes recently.

Tomeka Butler, mayor of Eudora, declared a civil emergency alongside the town's curfew after multiple shootings there.

Butler made the address overnight as she went live through the city's Facebook account, highlighting the recent spike in violent crime, which includes a Christmas Eve incident that killed one person and injured a second.

"Our city has been recently plagued with senseless acts of violence which has led me to declare a state of civil emergency curfew effective immediately for all citizens between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.," Mayor Butler said.

Since Butler's announcement, authorities with the Arkansas State Police have confirmed that they're investigating the Christmas Eve incident.

Authorities identified the victim of that shooting to be 47-year-old Martene S. Frazell. They said that 40-year-old Jermaine Lindsey was also injured after being shot.

Now, Mayor Butler has since scheduled a town hall meeting that's set to take place on Thursday, which is where she'll discuss recent and present potential solutions.