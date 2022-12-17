Child's body found buried in Arkansas home, second child found injured

The body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home Friday night. Two people have been charged with murder.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to a Lee County home Friday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. after the body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor.

Agents are also investigating alleged scalp burns sustained by a 6-year-old girl who also lived in the same home in Moro, about 75 miles east of Little Rock.

A police news release said the boy’s body was found by Lee County deputies, who then called for state police assistance.

28-year-old Ashely Roland, the mother of the children, and 33-year-old Nathan Bridges have been arrested by the state police and are being held at the Lee County Jail. Both have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to Arkansas State Police, initial findings reveal that the boy died from injuries in the home, possibly three months ago. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

The injured girl has been transported to a Memphis hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

