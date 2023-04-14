Tyson headquarters protestors demand compensation and equality

A spokesperson for Tyson Foods confirmed that the company will close the Van Buren plant effective on May 12, 2023.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Protesters brought their demands to Tyson World Headquarters on Friday.

Protest organizer Magaly Licolli of Venceremos said that protesters had previously spoken with management at the Van Buren Plant, and when their demands were still unanswered, the group decided to travel up I-49 to the Tyson World Headquarters in Springdale.

Protesters say they faced many issues, such as being denied parking at the headquarters -despite being employees- and being told they couldn't protest.

"We know that this is a way to discourage workers, to divide workers, and to make us believe that we need to stop, but we're gonna keep going," Licolli said.

Representatives for the group were taken into the World Headquarters to discuss their demands behind closed doors. Afterward, organizers say their demands hadn't been met.

"Tyson keeps meeting us with the same attitude, that they are not gonna provide anything else to workers, and that they did everything they could to protect workers," Licolli said. "They didn't name any specifics of how they were going to protect the injured workers."

Protests continued after police responded to the crowd on Don Tyson Parkway's sidewalk. The officer provided the necessary paperwork for the protest to continue.

"This is ultimately the message that we want to send to all the workers in Arkansas and across the country: that they should be able to exercise the right to stand up for their dignity," Licolli added.

Protests at the Van Buren Tyson Plant began on Monday morning, reportedly bringing attention to employee inequities related to the plant's closing.

The previous protest was in response to the unfair compensation following the upcoming shutdown of the plant and workers being laid off, according to an organization supporting the strike.

5NEWS has reached out to Tyson for a response to the protest and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Tyson workers are demanding:

Equal treatment compared to supervisors and corporate employees

Full payout of unused vacation time at the end of employment

Full accountability for workers’ compensation claims

Fair working conditions

According to the organization advocating for the Tyson workers, company supervisors are receiving a severance package but workers on the floor won't and Tyson is also reportedly refusing payout of unused vacation time and not allowing workers to take any vacation days before the closure.

The organization, Venceremos, says it advocates for poultry workers in Arkansas and supports the employee strike. Venceremos claims that many workers who were previously injured on the job but feared retaliation for their complaints are now coming forward to file claims.

“Tyson is treating its workers as disposable, denying them the pay they are owed and the basic respect they deserve, not only as employees but as humans,” said Licolli, Executive Director at Venceremos.

With the uncertain job security, Licolli explained that working conditions had become worse. Many had already left before the closing of the facility.

"They're working faster, they are doubling the work, and there are some workers saying that there are no nurses at the facility and that the workers continue getting injured," Licolli explained.

Marisol Corona of Fort Smith said she worked in Van Buren for nearly 15 years. She provides care for 3 sons and her mother. She tells 5NEWS that she's reminded of the pandemic when Tyson would call workers heroes.

"Why are they getting rid of the heroes as if we're disposable? We also have bills to pay, Debts to pay, and families to support. What am I going to do now if no one will give me work for my damaged hand?" Corona said.

Licolli said that line workers were not being treated equally in comparison to corporate workers facing similar site closures.

“Let's remember that last year when Tyson announced that corporate employees were going to move to Springdale, Tyson gave the opportunity to these corporate employees to choose relocation or gave them severance package based on the years of service. They are not treating in-line workers the same as corporate employees," Licolli said.

The protest wrapped up on Monday and will continue on Tuesday morning starting at 6. Protesters have expressed that they'll continue to strike until their demands are met.

On March 13, 2023, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods confirmed that the company will close the Van Buren plant effective on May 12, 2023.

The closure impacts 969 employees.

After the announcement of the closure, Tyson went on to say that employees were their top priority and that they plan to "work directly with impacted team members to help ensure they have the option to apply for open positions and relocation assistance where applicable to other Tyson Foods facilities."

The Van Buren Chamber of Commerce along with the Crawford County Adult Education Center will be holding a career fair on April, 26 to help Tyson employees find new jobs.

A spokesperson with Tyson responded at 11 a.m. Monday, stating that the plant is still operating before giving a statement.

Full statement:

"We realize this is a difficult situation and supporting our affected team members is our top priority. We’ve been in regular communication with our Van Buren team to ensure they have resources and assistance available to them, including a $1,000 stay on bonus for all team members who remain with Tyson Foods until the plant closes.

We’re offering team members relocation assistance with financial incentives, while also ensuring they have the option to apply for open positions where applicable to other Tyson Foods facilities.

Team members with unused vacation or holiday time earned prior to the plant’s closing will be paid in full.

We’re working closely with state and local officials, including the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and others, to connect all team members who choose not to relocate with resources available to them in their local community, including coordinating an upcoming job fair with more than 40 potential employers."

