Career fair to be held for displaced Tyson workers

Displaced Tyson workers will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of job openings in Van Buren.

When Tyson Foods announced it was closing its Van Buren plant, it didn’t take long for agencies to band together to help the more than 950 workers who will soon be out of a job.

The Van Buren Chamber of Commerce is among those agencies. Chamber President, Julie Murray says displaced workers will find out about all sorts of jobs at a career fair planned for April 29 at the Van Buren High School.

“We're very fortunate at this time that we have so many job openings right now so that we're hopeful we can we can make sure that these Tyson team members find their next career”, Murray says. She says her office is not alone in this effort. “The Crawford County Adult Education Center partners very closely with the chamber where we're grateful for their partnership. Obviously, the city of Van Buren is a big part of this and in supporting it and offering some manpower and setting it up and handling the logistics of it.” Murray says.

Murray is confident these displaced workers find something soon.

“We have a very strong economy here. And we have a shortage of workers, so if there is a silver lining that's it, is that we have so many openings in the area right now.”

The job fair sponsored by the Chamber and the Adult Education Center is on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Van Buren High School. Another job fair is also planned for April 26 from 10: a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crawford County Adult Education Center Resource Hub in Van Buren.

