Local nonprofit hosts conference to bring awareness to substance abuse and recovery

September is National Recovery Month, a Bella Vista nonprofit is highlighting that recovery is possible for everyone and treatment can save a life.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — In honor of National Recovery Month, a local nonprofit is highlighting that recovery is possible for everyone and treatment can save a life and help people with substance use disorders. Oasis of Northwest Arkansas held an event to bring awareness to the importance of recovery on Sept. 13.

Oasis provides transitional safe and sober living for women in recovery to help rebuild their lives. Ladonna Humphrey, the executive director of the nonprofit, says the organization hosted “Life After Substance Abuse and Recovery” in order to work together with providers of resources for those in recovery. “We work with a lot of the providers, Judge Smith, Zero to Three, NWA Harm Reduction, and more. And together we're better and able to help a woman rebuild her life.”

The nonprofit helped one woman named Cynde Skoglund rebuild her life through the program.

“For most of my life, since I was a teenager, I struggled with alcoholism,” Skoglund said. “After several other failed attempts of not getting it, I just, like they say, got sick and tired of being sick and tired. So I went and just made that decision.”

Humphrey says she's known Skoglund for years, and she has seen how the organization has helped her.

“I've known her for 3 years, and I've watched her completely rebuild her life. That's exactly why Oasis exists. She is an example of what it means to rebuild your life and what it means to be a part of this program,” Humphrey said.

Skoglund has been sober for 4 years and now works for the nonprofit full-time. She hopes to inspire women to restore their life one day at a time.

“I think it gives them the idea of like, 'oh, my gosh, there's people that can do it.' And not only can you not use drugs or alcohol, you can be successful and different.”

For those struggling in recovery, Skoglund says there's always hope for the future.

“It's never too late. Like I said, I struggled most of my adult life. And you know if you can to get the opportunity, take it. Life is just incredible. I may still have problems, but it's so much better.”

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device