Quilt of Parks, A Street Promenade plans move forward after Bentonville City Council approval

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to Downtown Bentonville Inc. (DBI), the A Street Promenade project will begin construction soon after being approved by the Bentonville City Council.

DBI calls the project the first phase of the Quilt of Parks initiative, a plan that seeks to add new green spaces, plazas, and gardens by "stitching them all together in a cohesive, pedestrian-friendly way," according to the Quilt of Parks website.

The Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department says that the plan "seeks to build on Bentonville's charming downtown, prepare the city for continued prosperity, and meet the growing demand for beautiful outdoor spaces."

The A Street Promenade area promises to host "garden nooks, café seating, play areas, and food trucks," while operating as a pedestrian-only street.

The Quilt of Parks project will start at Lawrence Plaza and extend for four blocks to the south, according to DBI.

