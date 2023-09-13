x
Arkansas

Walmart sued over American with Disabilities Act violations

Walmart is being sued by the U. S. Equal Opportunity Commission for alleged violations of the American with Disabilities Act.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Walmart Inc. of Bentonville over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The suit says that a Walmart store in Olathe, Kansas, hired two deaf employees as overnight stockers but refused to make accommodations for their disabilities. The workers required an interpreter for communica­tion during key times, such as orientation, training and meetings. They also needed day-to-day tasks to be communicated in writing.

According to the EEOC, Walmart refused to hire a qualified person to serve as an interpreter and management routinely refused to communicate with the two employees in writing. The agency said the employees were forced to quit because of Walmart’s refusal to provide effective, on-the-job communication.

To read more on the lawsuit against Walmart, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.   

