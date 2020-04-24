Give Where We Live: Fort Smith Children's Emergency Shelter

We recognize this local non-profit for all the outstanding help they provide in our local communities.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As we Give Where We Live, Channel 5 KFSM and the Tegna Foundation are proud to award a $1000 grant to Fort Smith Children's Emergency Shelter.

This grant is a commitment from KFSM to help improve the lives in the communities we serve.

If you would like to donate to the Fort Smith Children's Emergency Shelter or are seeking help, please visit their website https://fschildrensshelter.org/ for more information.

You can also donate by contacting:

Ashely Forsgren