Give Where We Live: NWA Food Bank

5NEWS & the Tegna Foundation have teamed up to donate to local charities making an impact during the coronavirus pandemic.

As we Give Where We Live, Channel 5 KFSM and the Tegna Foundation are proud to award a $1,000 grant to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

We recognize this local non-profit for all the outstanding help they provide in our local communities. This grant is a commitment from KFSM to help improve the lives in the communities we serve.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, NWA Food Bank has helped many people get through a hard time. But while helping others, they also need help themselves.

Donations are critical right now for the NWA Food Bank those funds are being spent to purchase the food and to replenish our warehouse and stock up.

Mike Williams with the food bank says because of the public health crisis, their supply has been a little low, especially at a time where it needs to be at an all-time high.

"We're having to purchase a lot of food which is requiring a lot more financial resources than we normally have to at hand during this time of year," Williams said.

March and April are usually months with a lower need for food, so the food bank wasn't stocked when the pandemic hit.

"Our biggest need continues to be financial donations to purchase food," Williams said.

Any donation helps, no matter how big or small. Williams says $1 can feed 10 people.

"We're really thankful for all the support especially from our friends at KFSM," Williams said.

If you would like to donate to the NWA Food Bank or are seeking help, please visit their website https://www.nwafoodbank.org/ for more information.

You can also donate by reaching out to:

Julie Damer – Julie.damer@nwafoodbank.org