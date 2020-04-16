Give Where We Live: NWA Children's Shelter

5NEWS & the Tegna Foundation have teamed up to donate to local charities making an impact during the coronavirus pandemic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As we Give Where We Live, Channel 5 KFSM and the Tegna Foundation are proud to award a $1000 grant to Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter.

We recognize this local non-profit for all the outstanding help they provide in our local communities. This grant is a commitment from KFSM to help improve the lives in the communities we serve.

If you would like to donate to the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter or are seeking help, please visit their website https://nwacs.org/ for more information.

You can also donate by contacting:

Kate Lunsford