Ways to give back to local community non-profit organizations during the coronavirus outbreak

ARKANSAS, USA — As the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact us here where we live, 5NEWS cares about our community organizations that can use your help. Many have increased need. Others have had major fundraisers canceled or postponed. Here are is a list of local groups that can use your support from donations of supplies to volunteers.
Red Cross
Blood is a critical need in our area. The Red Cross is encouraging blood donations from healthy people at this time. If you’re interested in donating you can make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org.
Food banks and food assistance
The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food bank are in need of volunteers and donations.
More ways to help
There is such a need across our communities and these groups all have a need that you could help fill.
United Way of NWA
United Way of Fort Smith Area - unitedwayfortsmith.org
Community Clearing House - unitedwaynwa.org
Ronald McDonald House - mhcofarkoma.org
Susan J Komen – Ozark Komen - komenozark.org
American Heart Association - www.heart.org
Gregory Kistler Treatment Center - kistlercenter.org
Reynolds Cancer Support House - reynoldscancersupporthouse.org
Children’s Advocacy of Benton County - cabentonco.com
Salvation Army - salvationarmyaok.org
Good Samaritan Clinic - goodsamaritanfs.com
If your non-profit would like to be added to this list, please email us at Promotions@kfsm.com with the Name of the non-profit, your area of need and contact info including email/website.