Ways to give back to local community non-profit organizations during the coronavirus outbreak

ARKANSAS, USA — As the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact us here where we live, 5NEWS cares about our community organizations that can use your help. Many have increased need. Others have had major fundraisers canceled or postponed. Here are is a list of local groups that can use your support from donations of supplies to volunteers.

Red Cross

Blood is a critical need in our area. The Red Cross is encouraging blood donations from healthy people at this time. If you’re interested in donating you can make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org.

Food banks and food assistance

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food bank are in need of volunteers and donations.

More ways to help

There is such a need across our communities and these groups all have a need that you could help fill.

United Way of NWA

United Way of Fort Smith Area - unitedwayfortsmith.org

Community Clearing House - unitedwaynwa.org

Ronald McDonald House - mhcofarkoma.org

Susan J Komen – Ozark Komen - komenozark.org

American Heart Association - www.heart.org

Gregory Kistler Treatment Center - kistlercenter.org

Reynolds Cancer Support House - reynoldscancersupporthouse.org

Children’s Advocacy of Benton County - cabentonco.com

Salvation Army - salvationarmyaok.org

Good Samaritan Clinic - goodsamaritanfs.com