x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Ways to give back to local community non-profit organizations during the coronavirus outbreak

As the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact us here where we live, 5NEWS cares about our community organizations that can use your help.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ARKANSAS, USA — As the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact us here where we live, 5NEWS cares about our community organizations that can use your help.  Many have increased need.  Others have had major fundraisers canceled or postponed.  Here are is a list of local groups that can use your support from donations of supplies to volunteers. 

Red Cross
Blood is a critical need in our area.  The Red Cross is encouraging blood donations from healthy people at this time.  If you’re interested in donating you can make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org. 

Food banks and food assistance

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food bank are in need of volunteers and donations.

Nwafoodbank.org

Rvfoodbank.org 

More ways to help

There is such a need across our communities and these groups all have a need that you could help fill.

United Way of NWA

United Way of Fort Smith Area - unitedwayfortsmith.org

Community Clearing House - unitedwaynwa.org

Ronald McDonald House - mhcofarkoma.org 

Susan J Komen – Ozark Komen - komenozark.org

American Heart Association - www.heart.org

Gregory Kistler Treatment Center - kistlercenter.org

Reynolds Cancer Support House - reynoldscancersupporthouse.org

Children’s Advocacy of Benton County - cabentonco.com 

Salvation Army - salvationarmyaok.org

Good Samaritan Clinic - goodsamaritanfs.com

If your non-profit would like to be added to this list, please email us at Promotions@kfsm.com with the Name of the non-profit, your area of need and contact info including email/website.

RELATED: Local businesses offering pickup, delivery or drive-thru during COVID-19 pandemic