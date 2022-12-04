Fayetteville Salvation Army to be remodeled and expanded, nearly doubling rehabilitation bed count

The Salvation Army remodel will separate the programs from shelter capacity, nearly double the total beds in the shelter and increase recovery program capacity.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army announced the housing-focused Shelter and Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program in Fayetteville will begin a massive expansion and remodel.

The remodel will separate the Addiction Recovery Program from the shelter and nearly double the shelter capacity, expanding from 26 to 48 total beds and increasing recovery program capacity.

The remodel will increase the women’s dorm from eight to 18 beds, the men’s dorm from 12 to 18 beds, and the recovery program from 20 to 26 beds. The existing family dorms will also be converted into two efficient apartments with 10 to 12 beds for families, which will include private bathrooms and a shared kitchen.

The Addiction Recovery Program will be moved to a separate building to include a lounge area, shared kitchen, and restrooms.

The shelter expansion will also include a brand-new computer lab, to assist guests in finding work, taking classes, or reconnecting with loved ones. An expanded dining area will also be added to serve additional guests during the evenings.

“This will help maximize the number of people we serve in Fayetteville,” said Captain Joshua Robinett, Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army Area Commander. “By nearly doubling our capacity and adding essential resources that our guests normally don’t have access to, we can continue serving the most vulnerable and meet human needs without discrimination. This entire project will allow our shelter guests to feel more comfortable and provide an overall higher quality of living. We are grateful for our donors and everyone involved in making these much-needed renovations possible.”

