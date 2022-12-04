Tyson Foods commits more than $1M to expand legal citizenship support for employees

Tyson Foods has committed to more than $1 million to support its immigrant team members through the partnership with Arkansas Immigrant Defense.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is committing more than $1 million to help team members who are immigrants in the United States.

Tyson says the company comprises employees from more than 160 countries who collectively speak more than 50 languages.

The Tyson Immigration Project (TIP) supports employees by providing legal services that can help them acquire U.S. citizenship. Over the past year, the program has supported seven Tyson facilities and is now expanding to help employees at 40 locations across 14 states.

The company works with nonprofit organizations Immigrant Connection and, in the company's home state, Arkansas Immigrant Defense, to help employees with legal services, including employment authorization renewals and petitions for citizenship.

The program has helped more than 500 Tyson employees in the last year. The company also reimburses its team members for citizenship application fees, costing up to $725.

"We care about our team members and want to help them achieve their goals, including those who have dreams of becoming U.S. citizens and having greater access to opportunities our country has to offer," said John R. Tyson, Executive Vice President, and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. "We're working hard to help team members who want and need assistance with their lawful immigration status or the complex and expensive process of becoming a citizen. We want to be the most sought-after place to work, and this is one way we hope to do that."

Arkansas Immigrant Defense is set to visit 13 locations across the state, while Immigrant Connection will see around 27 locations throughout the country. Both will host monthly informational meetings for Tyson employees regarding their support.

Tyson Foods facilities that have benefited from this partnership include Berry Street, Berryville, Chick-N-Quick, Clarksville, Dardanelle, Green Forest Plant 1, Green Forest Plant 2, Fayetteville, and Randall Road (Springdale), Russellville/Tyler Road, Tyson of Rogers and Van Buren.

