Five Finger Death Punch coming to the Walmart AMP this fall

The band, alongside Megadeth, The HU and Fire From the Gods, will perform at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Tickets go on sale on April 15.

ROGERS, Ark. — On the heels of the release of their new title track, "AfterLife" from their newest album, Five Finger Death Punch announced they will be making a stop in Northwest Arkansas this fall.

The hard rock powerhouse will perform at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, Oct. 12, with Megadeth, The HU and Fire From the Gods.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $35 to $149.50 plus fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

The band also launched the official Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club, which will give fans exclusive first access to presale tickets before anyone else starting Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. The Fan Club is available as a stand-alone app in the Apple, Android and Google Play app stores.

Click here for more information about the upcoming show.

