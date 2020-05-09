Black Lives Matter Rally held in Clarksville

Weeks after a Black Lives Matter banner was placed in the city, the supporters of the movement and counter-protestors both gathered to make their voices heard.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Demonstrators gathered this weekend in Clarksville for a Black Lives Matter rally. A group of counter-protesters was also there and despite some controversy, police say the dueling demonstration was peaceful today.

Around 100 people turned out for the rally on the courthouse lawn to support the movement.

Law enforcement says leading into the rally there were tensions that caused law enforcement to step up security efforts and be ready for anything. But fortunately, they say the event went on peacefully.

"When you see two different ones who are standing shoulder to shoulder, we have two different groups representing two different opinions, if you don't see fists flying or any cursing I'd call that a win-win," said Sheriff Jim Stephens.