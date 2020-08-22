Clarksville Mayor speaks out about BLM banner

Clarksville Mayor, David Rieder, released a video where he speaks about the Black Lives Matter banner hung downtown.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Clarksville Mayor, David Rieder, released a video where he speaks about the Black Lives Matter banner hung downtown.

In the video, he explains the permitting process and says he's called for a special city council meeting for Monday (Aug. 24) night. The meeting will be to conduct a thorough review of the codes and use of banners and signs within the city limits of Clarksville in the future.

The banner was set in place ahead of a Black Lives Matter rally happening this September and since then, has caused a lot of local controversy.

"Good morning everyone, I wanted to take a few minutes here and post a video, giving you some background over the banner that's over the bridge in downtown Clarksville. I know it's controversial but I wanted to explain the process so that you understand fully how we got to where we are today.

So that permitting process, which allowed for the banner to be installed over the mainstreet bridge, is reviewed and issued by the US State Highway Department, then it's sent to city hall for endorsement. Typically, those are rubber stamped but this time they wanted a signature endorsement. But the city doesn't issue that permit. We are however required to conduct a legal review to ensure that the permit paramenteres of all local statutes and city codes are being met prior to the endorsement being given.

That is the process that was followed in this case, and the banner met all local, state and federal laws. But with the outpouring of community involvement over the issue, I've called for a special city council meeting for this Monday night, to conduct a thorough review of our codes, and the use of banners and signs within the city limits of Clarksville in the future. So, upon approval, the banner just like any other banner that we've put up on the bridge, those banners are delivered to the city or Clarksville connected personnel along with the copy of that permit, so that they can install it because we have the equipment to do so. Once those permits are recieved and signed off on, that's their job to do that. So they were doing their job in this case. But neither the city nor the state had any legal foundation for denial of the permit. A denial would have been a deviation from the prior permitting process and even a basis of denial for fear of a riot, physical conflict, would've likely resulted in a violation of the 14th amendment.