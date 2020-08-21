Protests start over Black Lives Matter banner in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Black Lives Matter banner has been placed above Main Street in Clarksville ahead of a scheduled rally taking place in September.
Clarksville Connected Utilities shared a post on Facebook showing the permit to place the banner that was approved by the mayor.
The permit states that the banner will be in place from Aug. 21 - Sept. 7. It also says that a rally will take place on Sept. 5-6.
There are reports that local law enforcement has been stationed near the banner to keep it from being removed, but Clarksville Police have not officially released a statement concerning the situation.
