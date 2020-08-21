x
Protests start over Black Lives Matter banner in Clarksville

The banner was set in place ahead of a Black Lives Matter rally happening this September.
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Black Lives Matter banner has been placed above Main Street in Clarksville ahead of a scheduled rally taking place in September.  

Clarksville Connected Utilities shared a post on Facebook showing the permit to place the banner that was approved by the mayor.
To the Clarksville Community: We are getting calls about a banner, w... hich has been installed on Main Street. Please know this is the process related to street banners. The state ARDOT office receives the requests and approves/disapproves. ARDOT forwards the request to the office of the Mayor of Clarksville.
The permit states that the banner will be in place from Aug. 21 - Sept. 7. It also says that a rally will take place on Sept. 5-6. 

There are reports that local law enforcement has been stationed near the banner to keep it from being removed, but Clarksville Police have not officially released a statement concerning the situation. 

Check back for updates to this story.

