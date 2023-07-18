Walmart partners with Khan Academy to offer free financial courses

The free financial literacy courses will be available for employees, costumers, and communities.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart Inc. of Bentonville announced that it has partnered with Khan Academy to offer free financial literacy course for employees, customers and communities.

The virtual course offers articles, videos and exercises to master personal finance skills, the retailer said in a news release. The course aims to take participants from familiarity to mastery by using a learn-at-your-own-pace, classroom-style approach. Several key financial topics are covered, including:

Budgeting and savings

Consumer credit

Financial goals

Loans and debt

Insurance

Investments and retirement

Scams and fraud

Careers and education

Taxes

"We’re pleased to partner with our founding sponsor Walmart to offer financial literacy for all, enabling its associates – and learners everywhere – the opportunity to achieve greater financial success for themselves and their families," said Sal Khan, the CEO of Khan Academy.

