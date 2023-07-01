US sues Walmart for firing worker with seizure disorder

The suit accuses Walmart of not giving reasonable accommodation to an employee, who worked as a cashier.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday, June 29, announced a lawsuit against Walmart Inc. of Bentonville after the retailer fired a worker who has a seizure disorder.

The suit accuses Walmart of failing to provide a reasonable accommodation for the employee, who worked as a cashier at a store in Bullhead City, Arizona.

In a statement Friday, Walmart said, "We have been a top employer for those with disabilities for years and have thousands of associates who perform their jobs with reasonable accommodation. We don’t tolerate discrimination of any kind and take allegations like this seriously. We are reviewing the complaint and will respond in court as appropriate."

