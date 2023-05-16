Jury reaches $19.3 million verdict in Walmart hand sanitizer case

The verdict is believed to be the largest award of damages in the history of Washington County Circuit Court.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A jury on Friday awarded a California supplier $19.3 million in a lawsuit against Walmart Inc. after the Bentonville retailer abruptly canceled the supplier’s contract to deliver hand sanitizer to its stores across the country in the early stages of the pandemic.

After a two week trial in Washington County Circuit Court, the jury found Walmart liable for breach of contract and keeping hand sanitizer dispensers that belonged to K2 Distribution Co. LP of Pittsburg, California. The verdict is believed to be the largest award of damages in the history of Washington County Circuit Court.

“We value our supplier relationships and disagree with the verdict,” Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said in an email to Arkansas Business. “We continue to believe our business dealings with K2 were appropriate, and we are reviewing our options, including the filing of post-trial motions.”

