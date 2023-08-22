x
Business

Arkansas' happy Egg company takes lead in free-range industry

Well-treated chickens lay the best eggs, Worley believes, and his premium free-range brand stakes its business on it.

ARKANSAS, USA — Ask which came first, and Happy Egg Co. CEO Alex Worley has a ready answer: It was the chicken.

“It’s a great question,” he says. “But it’s got to be the chicken. And I really love eggs.”

Credit: Arkansas Business, Kyle Massey, Happy Egg CEO Alex Worley
Happy Egg's first Arkansas Grower Randall Archer and his family groundbreaking ceremony at a new facility in Imboden, Ark., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

To read more about Happy Egg Co., our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here. 

