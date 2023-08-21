Schedule: 2023 Washington County Fair

The 2023 Washington County Fair promises to be a hoot-and-a-half for the whole family.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — The 2023 Washington County Fair is set to take place between Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 29, the "family-friendly event has a little something for everyone, from bull riding to the Miss Washington County Fair pageant"

According to their website, The Washington County Fair is the "largest and most established county fair in Arkansas."

Beginning in 1857, the fair is dedicated to —and run by— local volunteers, farmers, businesses, volunteers, and youth that have, "with hard work and dedication, made The Washington County Fair what it is today."

Experience Arkansas says that "Thrill seekers will have their pick of the largest selection of action-packed rides around, and those that sit out can enjoy the livestock competitions, art displays, free petting zoo, and photo cutout boards."

Admission

Free for children under five

$5.00 cash / $7.50 card for anybody ages six and up

Parking at the fairgrounds is free for attendees.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Washington County Fair Officially Opens • 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

• 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 8:00 a.m. Judging of Agronomy/Horticulture entries (all departments) 9:00 a.m. Open & Junior Poultry Show 9:00 a.m. Junior Meat Goat Show - Livestock Arena 11:00 a.m. Open & Junior Sheep Show - Sheep Barn Arena 12:00 p.m. Remaining Jr Livestock Entries in place 1:00 p.m. Horse Halter classes 5:30 p.m. Beautiful Bunny Contest - Rabbit Barn 6:00 p.m. Junior Market L a.m.b Show - Livestock Arena 6:00 p.m. Poultry Showmanship - Poultry Barn 6:00 p.m. Market Steers & Commercial Heifer Weigh-in 6:00 p.m. Special Awards Entries due to Fair Office 5

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

School Day 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Carnival 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 8:30 a.m. Junior & Open Dairy Goat Show - Dairy Goat Barn Arena 10:00 a.m. Open & Junior Dairy Cattle Show - Livestock Arena 4:00 p.m. Junior Beef Show - Livestock Arena 9:00 p.m. Premium Sale Order Sheet Due in Fair Office & Superintendent Meeting

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Senior Citizen Day 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Carnival • 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Open Beef Livestock Entries in Place 4:00 p.m. Premium Sale Exhibitor Mandatory Meeting - Livestock Arena 5:00 p.m. Buyers Dinner - Livestock Arena 5:30 p.m. Grand Ch a.m.pion Animals Displayed 6:30 p.m. Premium Sale - Livestock Arena

• 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Fair Hours 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. Open Beef Show - Livestock Arena 12:00 p.m. Supreme Showmanship - Livestock Arena 5:00 p.m. Exhibitor Awards Picnic - Livestock Arena 5:00 p.m. Livestock Beauty Pageant Entries Due - Fair Office 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Equestrian Speed Events/ Shodeo - Rodeo Arena 7:30 p.m. Livestock Beauty Pageant - Livestock Arena 10:00 p.m. - Close Midnight Madness

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Fair Hours 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. Dog Show - Livestock Arena 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dutch Oven Cook-Off - Front Gate 12:00 p.m. Ladies & Gents Lead - Sheep Barn Arena 1:00 p.m. Adult Sheep Showmanship - Sheep Arena 7:00 p.m. Bull Buckout - Rodeo Arena 8:00 p.m. Livestock Early Releases Start See Superintendents for each barn times 10:00 p.m. Remaining Livestock Exhibits Released

12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Open & Junior Home Economic and Agronomy exhibits pickup

