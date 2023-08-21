Fayetteville law firms go to court over building signage

The dispute started after attorney Alan LeVar paid $1.54 million for a 6,500-SF office building in the North Pointe Center in Fayetteville in March 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A dispute between two law firms in northwest Arkansas over promotional signage is in Washington County Circuit Court after Judge Doug Martin issued a temporary injunction earlier this month.

The dispute started after attorney Alan LeVar paid $1.54 million for a 6,500-SF office building in the North Pointe Center in Fayetteville in March 2022. LeVar is the founder of the Law Offices of Alan LeVar, which is headquartered in Arkadelphia but has offices throughout the state.

LeVar told us he moved his Fayetteville law office branch into the North Pointe Center location in April 2023.