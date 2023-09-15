Take a ride around NWA on the Razorback Greenway

The Razorback Greenway is 40 miles of paved walking and biking trails that connect all of Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — All throughout Northwest Arkansas, 40 miles of paved trail connect the area from Fayetteville to Bella Vista. These trails are called the Razorback Greenway, and they were first imagined in the 90s.

According to the Razorback Greenway website, planners made sure to use trails that were already in place. The first trails that were completed as part of the Greenway were the Frisco and Scull Creek Trails in Fayetteville.

In this week's Around the Corner, the adventure started off the trail renting bikes at Phat Tire in Fayetteville. There are other spots around NWA where bikes can be rented, but there are also electric bikes that you can find around town for rent through apps.

Mile 0 of the Greenway begins at Kessler Mountain Regional Park in Fayetteville and ends at Mile 40 at the Mercy Way Bridge in Bella Vista.

While the trails pass through the downtown of each of the seven towns it covers, there are also spots where you can stop to get some food or even do some shopping.

For those who want to cover most of the Greenway at once, the upcoming Square to Square Bike Ride takes you from the Fayetteville Town Square to the Bentonville Town Square.

