Get into mountain biking at the Coler Mountain Bike Reserve

Biking, hiking, and trail walking are all available for outdoor family fun in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — It’s no secret Bentonville is the biking capital of America; so our 5NEWS This Morning team took the time to explore parts of the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve.

There are 19 miles of trails and if you ask 5NEWS meteorologist Zac Scott, his favorite is called “The Thunderdome”.

Biking isn’t the only thing you can do, there are trails you can walk, run, power walk or just stroll down with the kids.

But if you’re up for a challenge and want to really get your heart rate up, you’d probably want to take on the “The Rise” stairway! It has 11 flights of stairs and around 185 steps. If your calf muscles aren’t burning by the time you reach the top, that might be a sign to do it again!

And if all that exercising makes you thirsty, no problem. Pop on over to the Airship Coffee shop for a quick drink. Be sure to try out their swings, just like our 5NEWS team did!

There really is so much to do at the bike preserve, another feature our 5NEWS team enjoyed is the sound the bridges make when the wind blows through it.

You and your family have to check out the trails to hear what we mean!

