Bentonville stakeholders say city is mountain biking capital of the world

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — If you think something is real, say it out loud.
That is the approach taken Wednesday (July 1) from Bentonville city leaders, tourism officials and other backers, who are staking a claim that Bentonville, already with an emerging reputation as a destination for cycling and mountain biking, is the mountain biking capital of the world.
Wednesday’s announcement said Bentonville’s mountain biking experience did not come through happenstance.
It took a concerted effort by the community and its leaders, along with a clear vision and a foundation for what was possible.
To read more of this story visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.