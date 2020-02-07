x
Bentonville stakeholders say city is mountain biking capital of the world

Bentonville’s profile in that arena has been on the rise in recent years, with numerous national publications taking notice.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — If you think something is real, say it out loud.

That is the approach taken Wednesday (July 1) from Bentonville city leaders, tourism officials and other backers, who are staking a claim that Bentonville, already with an emerging reputation as a destination for cycling and mountain biking, is the mountain biking capital of the world.

Wednesday’s announcement said Bentonville’s mountain biking experience did not come through happenstance.

It took a concerted effort by the community and its leaders, along with a clear vision and a foundation for what was possible.

To read more of this story visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

