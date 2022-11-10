Bentonville to become home of the U.S. National Mountain Bike Team

In addition to being the city where the world's first bikeable building is located, Bentonville also calls itself the Mountain Biking Capital of the World.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — USA Cycling has announced Bentonville as the home of the US National Mountain Bike Team.

The network of trails, known as the OZ Trails, will be used as endurance fitness camps within the city and across the Northwest Arkansas area by the team to prepare for the World Cup racing season.

In addition to being the city where the world's first bikeable building is located, Bentonville also calls itself the Mountain Biking Capital of the World.

The area boasts over 300 miles of trails that are accessible to mountain bikers, gravel riders, runners, and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

"The U.S. National Mountain Bike Team will utilize Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas’ network of trails and gravel for endurance fitness camps as well as skills-development camps leading into the World Cup racing season. In addition to National Team camps, USA Cycling will also host mountain bike and road Junior Talent Identification and Skills Camps in Bentonville," USA Cycling said in the announcement.

With Bentonville as USA Cycling's center for mountain bike operations, the city will be where its collegiate cycling operations will be headquartered, with a goal to grow the biking community across America.

“Our long-term goal is for Team USA to win the gold at the 2028 Olympic Games,” said Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling. “This investment gives us access to the infrastructure and resources we need to support our Under-23 and Junior riders. Developing these up-and-coming riders is a top priority for USA Cycling, now and in the future.”

“Having training and support facilities based in Bentonville will provide our riders with an ideal launching pad to succeed on the world stage,” said Jim Miller, Chief of Sports Performance at USA Cycling.

The goal, USA Cycling says, is to win gold in 2028 "and beyond."

