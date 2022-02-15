Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Devon Gilfillian coming to Walmart AMP

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Devon Gilfillian are coming to the Walmart AMP Friday, April 22, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Walmart AMP is adding to its growing list of shows for spring 2022.

The Walmart AMP announced Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Devon Gilfillian are coming Friday, Apr. 22, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the music will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 188, with prices from $35 to $75 plus fees. Purchase tickets by calling (479)443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.