Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert coming to Walmart AMP

The Walton Arts Center is presenting the simultaneous screening and concert live at the Walmart AMP in April.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Walton Arts Center is presenting Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live during the movie.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Anthony Parnther will conduct the full orchestra which includes members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 18, at noon and range from $25 to $75 plus fees.

To purchase tickets:

Call (479)443-5600

Click here

In-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices

In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.