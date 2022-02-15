Sentencing date set in child porn case against Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography.

A judge has set an April sentencing date for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges.

Duggar - whose family was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” - was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count. The sentencing is set for April 5 in Fayetteville, located about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock.