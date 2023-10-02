List of Halloween events in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

"Witch" event will you be going to?

ARKANSAS, USA — Halloween month is here and there are multiple spooktacular events for everyone to enjoy. Here's a list of scary events in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for you to decide "witch" one to go to. 👻

Northwest Arkansas

Springdale

Rogers

Fayetteville

Bentonville

Trunk or Treat & Chili Cook-Off: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at World of Life Bentonville

Pea Ridge

Costumes & Cops Parking Lot Drive-Thru Event: Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Pea Ridge Police Department

Eureka Springs

Zombie Crawl : Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Eureka Springs



Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl Afterparty: Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. at the City Auditorium

River Valley

Barling

Barling's Haunted Cruise 2023: Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. along Fort Street

Alma

Trunk or Treat: Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Infinity Sports & Outdoors

Fort Smith

Do you know of an event that is not listed here? Send us a message with the event details! Events will be added throughout the month as they become available.

