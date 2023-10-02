List of Halloween events in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Halloween month is here and there are multiple spooktacular events for everyone to enjoy. Here's a list of scary events in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for you to decide "witch" one to go to. 👻
Northwest Arkansas
Springdale
- Springdale Halloween Fest: Oct. 28 from 3-6 p.m. in Downtown Springdale
- Free Trunk or Treat: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Caudle Ave Baptist Church
- Macaroni KID Trunk or Treat: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. at Farmland Adventures
- Step up for Down Syndrome Spooktacular: Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at The Jones Center
- Safety Spooktacular - Trunk or Treat Event: Oct. 28 from 2-5 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark
Rogers
- Dog Costume Contest at New Province: Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at New Province Brewing Company: 1310 W. Hudson Rd.
- Halloween Cookie Decorating Class: Oct. 25 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Alexander Baking Co.
- Arts & Brews Mandala Pumpkin Painting: Oct. 8 from 3-5 p.m. at Ozark Beer Company
Fayetteville
- Succulent Pumpkin Make & Take: Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
- Scarecrow Showdown: Oct. 3, 7, 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
- In2 the Woods Pop-Up Bar: Oct 26-Nov.18 Thurs-Sat 6-10 p.m. at TheatreSquared
- Back to the 80's Halloween Party: Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. at West & Watson
Bentonville
- Trunk or Treat & Chili Cook-Off: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at World of Life Bentonville
Pea Ridge
- Costumes & Cops Parking Lot Drive-Thru Event: Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Pea Ridge Police Department
Eureka Springs
- Zombie Crawl: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Eureka Springs
- Zombie Crawl Afterparty: Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. at the City Auditorium
River Valley
Barling
- Barling's Haunted Cruise 2023: Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. along Fort Street
Alma
- Trunk or Treat: Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Infinity Sports & Outdoors
Fort Smith
- Ghostly Downtown Strolls: A Haunted Tour: Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Smith Museum of History
- Murder & Mayhem 2023: Oct. 14 from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. in Downtown Fort Smith
- Baptist Health Trunk or Treat: Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the Baptist Health Northwest Employee Parking
- Downtown Fort Smith Witches Ride 2023: Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. Downtown
- Literacy Council Trunk or Treat 2023: Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. at Literacy Council of Western Arkansas
Do you know of an event that is not listed here? Send us a message with the event details! Events will be added throughout the month as they become available.
