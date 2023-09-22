A fantastical, magical art park and gallery provides inspiration for unique creations

Outside of Fayetteville exists a home for misfit artwork that invites you to be part of its magical atmosphere.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Terra Studios in Fayetteville (well, kind of) is the home of many interesting creatures. Most famous of all are their Bluebirds of Happiness.

At their grounds 17 miles outside of town, you can experience a magical property that surrounds you in art at every turn. Garden installations as part of a 6 acre art park and galleries full of quirky and fantastical sculptures, and artwork are a representation of the city's atmosphere of funky and unique characters and spots.

Since 1983, Terra Studios has been creating its Bluebirds of Happiness, bringing goodwill to those who receive one. In 2020, production of birds ceased due to environmental worries. However, while they still hope to find a sustainable way to create more birds in the future, the glass sculptures are still available for purchase in the gallery.

Today, Terra Studios is a nonprofit that focuses on “a dream of a brighter future through using art to create a better world,” according to their website. Their donations and profits go to providing a wide range of art education classes.

With free and private classes, visitors can really immerse themselves in the creative inspiration inspired by the grounds of Terra Studios. Clay projects allow you to create your own whimsical creatures to eventually take the magic of Terra Studios home with you.

Terra Studios is located on Washington County Road 47, and is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with free admissions and a suggested donation of $1.

