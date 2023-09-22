Fall events and activities around 5COUNTRY

Events include pumpkin patches, train rides and multiple Oktoberfest celebrations.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall officially begins on Saturday, Sept. 23, and if you're more than ready for all the autumn activities, we have a list of places you can visit to enjoy the season.

There are plenty of pumpkin patches in 5COUNTRY, with many of them situated in Northwest Arkansas. Here are a few.

Pumpkin patches

Depending on which one you go to, you can expect apple orchards, petting zoos, corn mazes, hayrides, zip lines, and more!

Of course, you can also leave with a trunk full of pumpkins fresh from the farm.

Train rides

If you want to enjoy the scenery with the beautiful fall leaves, you can hop on the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad. Rides run from Springdale to Van Buren, Van Buren to Winslow, and Springdale to Winslow.

Oktoberfest

If you enjoy German-inspired beer and food, there are several Oktoberfest events happening this fall. The Forth Smith Brewing Company is holding one on Saturday, Sept. 30, which is also its sixth anniversary party.

Downtown Fort Smith is hosting an Oktoberfest on Oct. 7. Fayetteville is hosting a "Falltoberfest" on Sunday, Oct. 1 around Dickson Street, with three stages for live music and lots of Arkansas-crafted beers.